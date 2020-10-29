Juventus get a boost as experienced star is back in training

Juventus have been handed a boost on the injury front after the club announced that Giorgio Chiellini has returned to full training.

The Italian defender was one of the important players that missed the 2-0 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League last night.

His absence had been one that the club felt especially after it emerged earlier that Leonardo Bonucci may miss the game before he was passed fit to play.

Chiellini also missed the draw against Verona at the weekend and it was simply a case of the team hoping that he would be back sooner rather than later.

Although it was confirmed early on that he won’t be out with injury for a very long time, it will still have surprised some fans that he is back and it is good news.

After their loss to Barcelona last night, they haven’t rested with the club releasing a statement on their website stating that the players returned to training today and Chiellini was in the group.

The full statement reads: “Juve leaves behind last night’s match against Barcelona and starts working again. The calendar does not stop and on Sunday afternoon at 3 pm the bianconeri are expected from the away match against Spezia.

“The team met at the Training Center in the morning; as always in the post-race event, those who were most busy had an unloading session in the gym. Strength, ball possession and a match for everyone else.

“Giorgio Chiellini is back in the group.

“Tomorrow we go back to work, appointment again in the morning. Also tomorrow, at 2 pm, it will be time for Federico Chiesa’s official presentation. You can follow the meeting with the invited journalists live in our Juventus TV section.”