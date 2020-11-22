Juventus get boost ahead of Barcelona match with two key players missing

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to beat Barcelona when both teams meet in the Champions League again next month.

Both European powerhouses have been placed in the same Champions League group this season and Barcelona earned the early bragging right when they beat Juventus 2-0 in their first meeting in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed that game and while he looks to play in the second leg, Barcelona will have to be without two key players.

Barca has confirmed that both Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique were injured in their game against Atletico Madrid yesterday and they will now miss the encounter with the Old Lady.

Roberto is expected to be out for two months because he tore the rectus femoris of the right thigh, the club has said.

Pique, on the other hand, suffered a grade 3 sprain in the internal lateral ligament and partial injury of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee.

Both players have been important to their efforts to end this season in a good position and possibly win some trophies.

Juve will hope that these absentees will make their work easier when the two clash in Spain.