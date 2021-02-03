Juventus get boost as key Roma man could miss Saturday match

Today Chris Smalling will know the extent of the damage he suffered when he left AS Roma’s last game against Verona early in the first half.

The former Manchester United man has been a key member of the Rome side since he joined them, but they might now be without him for a while.

Il Tempo via Calciomercato reveals that today would be a day of reckoning for him, as he will be tested to know how long he would be out of action.

With their match against Juve coming up this weekend, there is a very good chance that he will not be in the running for the game.

The report says that he had some discomfort with his left flexor and realised that he couldn’t carry on playing.

This type of injury will keep him out of action typically for two weeks, and Juve will have one less player to worry about.

The Bianconeri are in a position that they will have to win most of their remaining league games to have a chance of retaining their title.

A win against Roma will help them move ahead of Paulo Fonseca’s side on the league table.