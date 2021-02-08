Juventus get small Napoli boost with important player set to miss game

Juventus has been handed a small boost ahead of their rescheduled league game against Napoli with Kostas Manolas set to miss the match.

The Bianconeri need to win that game as they continue to move up the league table, and the absence of the Greek defender will be an added advantage.

Manolas has been one of the Partenopei’s most trusted defenders and has played 22 games for them in this campaign.

He was taken off before the 70th minute in Napoli’s 2-1 loss to Genoa in their last game, and he will miss at least two matches, according to Il Mattino via Football Italia.

Napoli’s next game will be against Atalanta in the Italian Cup semi-final return leg. They will then face Juventus at the weekend.

The report says Manolas would miss both games with the injury, and that could force Gennaro Gattuso into making changes to his tactics.

Napoli has been playing with a back three when Manolas is available, they will be forced into a back four now.

Juventus has beaten the Partenopei this season after their 2-0 win in the Italian Super Cup.

This game was supposed to be played in October, but the visitors never showed up for the match in Turin.