Juventus get some good news from the injury front ahead of the return of players

Juventus players have resumed training after the Christmas break, and there is some good news from the injury front.

The club has been without the services of Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini for some time now. They had both been out with muscular problems.

In what is a major boost to the Italian champions, they have both resumed training with the squad, according to Football Italia.

Chiellini’s season has been plagued by injury, and he has hardly been able to play three consecutive games for the club this season.

But he remains one of their key players, and his presence will be important for them as they bid to get back to the top of the league next year.

Demiral was also beginning to build a name for himself in the team before he suffered his injury setback.

He and Matthijs de Ligt are the future of the Juve defence and this season might be the last campaign that Chiellini will play for the club, opening the door for both of them to become the club’s first-choice centre back pairing.

Juan Cuadrado is one player that would miss the first game of the year for the Bianconeri as he will be suspended.