Juventus get the all-clear for COVID-19

Juventus have confirmed that the club is essentially all-clear for COVID-19 after their latest batch of tests all came back negative.

With players gradually returning to the Continassa training centre this week, the club have released a statement confirming the current status of the squad in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic:

“For several days now, the Juventus players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups, all whilst keeping their distance. “In application of the indications by the FIGC’s Federal Medical Scientific Commission, yesterday, the whole team underwent diagnostic tests which came back with negative results; in the next few days training will resume in larger groups.”

Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira have returned to training today while Adrien Rabiot and Gonzalo Higuain are scheduled to return tomorrow along with the Brazilian contingent.