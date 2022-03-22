Juventus gets a blow as injured Vlahovic pulls out of international duty

Juventus has been handed something to worry about after Dusan Vlahovic pulled out of the Serbian squad for this international window.

The striker has been in great form for his club and country and he was pivotal as they secured a place in the next FIFA World Cup last year.

He has continued to score goals for Juve and his national team and was looking forward to being involved in their friendly matches in this window.

However, a report via Football Italia claims he has been sent home to recover from a groin problem.

Juventus’ doctors and those at his national team spoke about the problem and they both decided it was best for him to return home and to start recovery work.

He also spoke to his national team manager, Dragan Stojković, who agreed he can return home.

Juve FC Says

Because Serbia has already qualified for the World Cup, it makes little sense for them to force Vlahovic to remain with the group for the friendly games.

The striker is important to both his club and country and his well-being should be a priority for both.

Hopefully, the problem isn’t serious and he can recover in time to lead the line against Inter Milan at the resumption of club football.