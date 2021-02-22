Juventus gets a boost and a blow in their pursuit of Chelsea defenders

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in recent months and next summer is an important time for both players.

They had fallen behind Ben Chilwell at the start of this season with Frank Lampard preferring the former Leicester City man.

However, the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the new Chelsea manager has changed things with Chilwell now struggling to play.

Alonso has become the first choice at the club and a report in England via Calciomercato says the Spaniard is no longer looking to leave.

He is now being trusted by Tuchel and the report says he is more than happy to remain at the club and he even wants a new deal.

This means that Juve will no longer get the chance to bring the former Fiorentina man back to Italy.

However, they can get former Roma man, Palmieri because he is further down the pecking order and looks to have a future away from Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel will struggle to keep three left-backs happy and the Blues will be unwilling to sell Chilwell so soon after signing him for big money.

This makes Emerson the target that is easiest for Juventus to sign and they can try to get him again at the end of the season.