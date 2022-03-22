Juventus gets a boost as Ajax rejects an offer for their target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax by the end of the season.

The young midfielder has been likened to Paul Pogba and has just over a year left on his current deal.

Ajax knows this summer is their best chance to sell him for a good fee and will try to do so.

Several clubs around the continent are interested in a move for him, apart from Juve.

One of them is very serious and has even tabled an offer for his signature already.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Bayern Munich has offered Ajax 15m euros and 10m euros more in bonuses.

But the Dutchmen have turned it down because they want to sell him for 35m euros in cash.

This has opened the door for Juve to remain in the race, but would they pay that much for him?

Juve FC Says

Gravenberch has been developing very well at Ajax, and his next step should be a much bigger club.

We have been adding top young talents to the group recently, and that means he would get playing chances if he moves to Turin.

With Mino Raiola as his agent, it might make things easier for us, but we still need to offer enough money to convince Ajax and the player to do a deal with us.