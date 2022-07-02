Juventus has been handed a transfer boost in their bid to add Nahuel Molina to their squad in this transfer window.

The Udinese right-back was one of the finest players in his position in Serie A last season, and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri believe he has what it takes to become their first choice at the Allianz Stadium, but they faced competition from Atletico Madrid all along.

The Spanish club has been attracting talents from Serie A, and they beat Juve to the signature of Rodrigo De Paul in the last summer transfer window.

They are serious competitors for Molina, but Calciomercato says they have now turned their attention towards signing another right-back.

The former La Liga champions are now looking to sign Pablo Maffeo of Mallorca instead.

Juve FC Says

Molina did well at Udinese and he should free up Juan Cuadrado to play higher up the pitch if he moves to Juve.

It remains unclear how Max Allegri will set his team up in the next campaign, but Molina will do just fine as a wing-back or as a full-back in a back-four.

Despite the withdrawal of Atleti, Udinese will still want to get as much money as possible from us before releasing his signature.