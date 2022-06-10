Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Carlos Soler this summer.

The midfielder has been in the news lately, as it appears he is likely to leave Valencia in this transfer window.

With a deal that runs out in 2023, the Spanish club can only make good money from selling him in this transfer window, or he might run down his deal.

Ideally, he would want to remain in Spain and Barcelona were rumoured to be interested in a move for him.

However, his agent, Jorge Mendes, recently held talks with the Spanish giants, and they don’t seem prepared to splash the cash on him, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

This means Juve now has one less suitor to worry about in their bid to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Soler has been a good midfielder in La Liga for some time now, and he deserves to play at a bigger club.

Juve struggled in that position in the last campaign, and we would benefit from having him in our squad.

However, playing in Spain and in Italy are different, and we might need to give him time before he delivers the performances we want from him.