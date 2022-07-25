Fiorentina is preparing for life without Juventus’ target, Nikola Milenkovic, and they have identified a replacement for him.

The Serbian has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time, and this is an important summer in his career.

His current deal runs out at the end of this campaign, but La Viola will not allow him to leave them for free.

They have plans to tie him down on a new deal if he doesn’t leave, but for now, he is on the market for the highest bidder to sign.

It seems they believe he will leave, and they have started working on finding his replacement.

Calciomercato reports that they have made Marash Kumbulla of AS Roma and Andrea Cistana of Brescia as replacements.

They now expect Juve or his other suitors to speed up their interest so that they can use the fee from his sale to replace him.

We have just added Gleison Bremer to our squad, and he is a solid addition to the group.

However, the season is long and there are so many matches to play, which means we need a lot of players.

Milenkovic can come in to offer us squad depth, and he might play often if he can prove he is better than others.