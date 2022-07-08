Juventus gets a boost as Lazio drops out of the race for defender

Juventus has been handed a good chance to add Alessio Romagnoli to their squad in this transfer window.

The Azzurri defender has just left AC Milan, and he is currently a free agent.

Lazio looked to be the favourites to add him to their squad since the second half of last season.

However, in the last few weeks that route has cooled, and it seems he is no longer joining the Biancocelesti.

Il Messaggero, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims the defender is no longer close to joining Maurizio Sarri’s side.

It suggests that a move to join them has completely broken down, and his future is now very uncertain.

This means Juve has a very good chance of adding him to their squad if they move for him now.

Juve FC Says

We need to sign at least one new defender in this transfer window after Giorgio Chiellini left the club.

Romagnoli is very experienced, and he can do a good job, even though he cannot replace the departed Juve legend.

However, we have our eyes on the likes of Nikola Milenkovic and Kalidou Koulibaly, so we might not move for him soon.

Because he is a free agent, he remains one player to keep an eye on for now.