Juventus has been handed a massive boost ahead of their season opener against Sassuolo, as Weston McKennie has returned to training.

The American missed most of the club’s preseason because of a shoulder problem and he was expected to be out of action for around a month.

With Paul Pogba also pulling up, Juve has been desperate to add new midfielders to their squad in this transfer window.

However, McKennie has now handed them a major fitness boost in time for their first match.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the American has returned to training with his teammates and he is now looking to be involved when they face the Black and Greens.

Juve FC Says

We need to hear more news like this because injuries to key players could potentially make us start the season poorly.

We have not had the best of preseasons, however, if our key men stay fit, we can have a successful campaign.

Facing Sassuolo in our first match of the season is tough, but it is also the best way to start the campaign.

If we beat them, we have set the tone for a successful campaign, but that would be much easier said than done.