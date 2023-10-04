Juventus has received a positive update on the fitness front ahead of their upcoming weekend game against Torino. Arkadiusz Milik has returned to training during the team’s latest session, providing a boost to their preparations for the derby match.

While the Bianconeri have been concerned about the fitness of several players, including Milik and Dusan Vlahovic, the latest information from Calciomercato indicates that the Polish striker was able to participate in the training session. However, Vlahovic was not part of the group training and instead worked on his own, suggesting that he may still require more time to regain full fitness.

Juventus will continue to monitor Vlahovic’s progress and hope that he can recover in time for the upcoming game, but the return of Milik provides them with some flexibility and reduces the urgency for Vlahovic’s return to match fitness.

Juve FC Says

We have to win the derby this weekend after dropping points at Atalanta, so it is great that Milik is back.

It is sad that Vlahovic could miss the game and his latest injury has come at a time when the striker is in such great form.

We wish him well in his recovery journey, but we will not rush him back to action as we have players who can fill in that role.