Juventus gets a boost as no European club will pay Dybala the salary he wants

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to keep Paulo Dybala after a new report claimed the attacker will struggle to find a new club that will meet his contract demands.

Both parties have been discussing a new deal.

Eurosport via Tuttomercatoweb says he wants 10 million euros per season, but Juve wants to revise that down.

Dybala is convinced he deserves that much, but the Bianconeri will not agree to his demands.

This has caused tension between both parties, and it has also opened the door for his other suitors to get the former Palermo man.

However, the report says Inter Milan, one of his suitors, can offer as much as 7.5m euros to him, but he would not find another club that will pay him 10m euros per season.

Juve FC Says

At 28, Dybala is looking for his last huge payday, and, understandably, he is pushing his luck with Juve.

However, he needs to know that his recent fitness problems are a major part of what any club would consider while offering him a new deal.

Also, Juve cannot keep offering lavish deals to every player in their squad after suffering some financial losses recently.

With no takers outside to offer him his desired contract, we expect Dybala to sign an extension and continue building a legacy at the Allianz Stadium.