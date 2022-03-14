Juventus gets a boost as one competitor drops out of race for Ligue 1 star

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to bring Gigi Donnarumma back to Serie A.

The Azzurri number one left the competition for PSG in the last transfer window as a free agent.

Juve decided against making a move for him, and he went on to win Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

He is yet to become the first choice in Paris and was given an important chance to impress the Parisians in the last Champions League game against Real Madrid.

His mistake led to their capitulation in Spain, and he is now being criticised.

He could leave the club sooner than we all expect, and Juve remains one of the clubs that can sign him.

The Bianconeri had been facing competition from Barcelona for his signature, but the Spanish side has now dropped out of the race for him.

Calciomercato says they have no interest in the 23-year-old and that has cleared the way for Juve to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczęsny has been great between the sticks for us and has proven it was a good decision to stick with him.

Goalkeepers also play very well into their 30s, and that means he probably has many more years to deliver for us.

But Donnarumma is much younger and has been a regular at the club and international level for a long time.

He is the perfect replacement for our current number one.