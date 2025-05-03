Juventus have received a significant fitness boost ahead of their crucial fixture against Bologna, as one of their key players has returned to full training. The upcoming match is vital for the men in black and white, given that it is against a direct rival for the fourth spot in the Serie A standings. With the top three Champions League positions already secured, the fourth place remains the only available route into Europe’s premier club competition, and Juventus are determined to claim it.

Bologna have been one of the most impressive sides in Serie A this season and possess the quality to defy expectations by taking all three points. As such, Juventus manager Igor Tudor will be eager to have his strongest possible squad available for selection. The team have been putting in maximum effort in training in order to prepare thoroughly for the match, and their chances have now been boosted by the return of an important player.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As reported by Tuttojuve, Dusan Vlahovic is back in full training and is expected to be available for selection ahead of the high-stakes encounter. The Serbian striker has been sidelined for the club’s recent matches due to injury but now appears ready to contribute once again. His return comes at a critical moment, and his presence could be decisive as Juventus look to strengthen their claim for a top-four finish.

Vlahovic’s return is undoubtedly positive news for Juventus, given the influence he brings to the attack. His goal-scoring ability and physical presence offer a significant advantage, and his availability could prove vital in a match of such importance. With the pressure mounting and the race for Champions League qualification intensifying, having a player of his calibre back in the squad provides a timely and much-needed boost.

His return is not only reassuring but also essential, as Juventus need all their key players fit and ready in order to meet the demands of the final stretch of the campaign and achieve their objective of returning to Europe’s elite competition.