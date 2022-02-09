Juventus gets a boost as one key Villarreal player will miss Champions League match

Juventus has been handed an early boost in their bid to beat Villarreal in the Champions League.

They will face the Spanish club in the competition’s round of 16 fixture on the 22nd of February.

That first leg would be played in Spain, handing their opponents the advantage.

However, Il Bianconero claims The Yellow Submarine could be without their top attacker, Gerard Moreno.

He injured himself in their last game against Real Betis and he is now being tested to see the extent of the injury.

It could be a serious one and that will force him to miss the fixture and hand Juventus an advantage.

Juve FC Says

Villarreal is not one of the biggest clubs left in the competition, but these are the opponents that are hard to beat.

The Champions League has seen many upsets and that will continue to be a part of the competition.

Unfancied Lyon and Porto have eliminated us in the last two years and we cannot underestimate what Villarreal can do.

If Moreno misses the game, it would be a tremendous blow to them, but Unai Emery’s side is packed with talented players.

The Spanish manager can still set his team up to upset us without his main man.