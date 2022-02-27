Juventus gets a boost as player agrees to sign a new contract

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to keep some current players at the club with Mattia Perin now set to sign a contract extension.

The Juve goalkeeper has been one of the club’s key players even though he is just the second choice.

After being the number one while on loan at Genoa last season, Juve had to persuade him to remain as a reserve in this campaign.

With his contract expiring at the end of this season, it had been expected that he would leave Juventus for good.

However, the club has now convinced him to stay and Calciomercato says he will sign a new deal.

The report claims the 29-year-old has agreed to spend at least one more season under the command of Max Allegri.

The club will now offer him either a one year deal with the option of another year or a two-year contract.

Juve FC Says

It has been hard for Perin to remain a second choice at Juve when he knows he can be the main man at another club.

The goalie has been patient and has done well when called upon to represent the black and white jersey.

He could get more chances to play this season, and a new deal for him means we don’t have to worry about signing a new goalkeeper in the summer.