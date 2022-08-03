Juventus gets a boost as Pogba chooses therapy over surgery

Juventus has been handed a major boost after Paul Pogba decided not to undergo surgery for his knee injury.

The midfielder suffered the wound in training during their tour of the USA, and there had been speculations he would need surgery, which might keep him out of action for the rest of the year.

Considering that the Bianconeri has only just signed him, and they have a bad history with injury-prone midfielders, that was the worst-case scenario.

He spoke with a specialist in Lyon yesterday, and Calciomercato says he has decided not to undergo surgery.

Instead, the midfielder will pursue a conservative therapy, which will keep him out of action for around 5 weeks.

This means he could be back when Juve starts their Champions League duty this season.

Juve FC Says

This news is a major positive to us considering that we have so much hope in the contributions Pogba will make in this team.

Injury plagued him in the last few months of his time at Manchester United, and we pray it does not mean he will become another Aaron Ramsey on our books.

In the meantime, we might have to add a new midfielder to the group to help us cover for his absence.