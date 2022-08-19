Juventus gets a boost as Pogba is recovering ahead of schedule

Juventus has been handed a boost on the injury front with a new report claiming Paul Pogba is making significant progress in the recovery from injury.

The midfielder suffered knee damage shortly after signing for the club and he opted not to undergo surgery.

He is now using an alternative method to recover, which gives him a better chance to return soon and to play at the World Cup in Qatar.

Juve needs their midfielder back because his position has been a problem spot on their team for some time now.

The club is moving on with their fixtures, but Pogba could join their full training earlier than expected.

A report on Football Italia claims he has been making significant progress and he might start running next week.

If that goes to plan, the World Cup winner could be back in the Juve team by next month.

Juve FC Says

The return of Pogba is highly anticipated among the Juve fan base because he was arguably our biggest signing this summer.

The midfielder thrived in his first spell at the club, and he won us over.

Although he struggled at Manchester United, almost everyone thinks he will succeed on his return to Turin, so it is great to hear that he would be back soon.