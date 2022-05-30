Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Angel di Maria to their squad this summer.

The Argentinian is a free agent after leaving PSG, and he is naturally spoilt for choice of his next club.

After allowing Paulo Dybala to leave, Juve wants to add the former Manchester United man to their squad.

However, they were facing serious competition from Atletico de Madrid for his signature.

The Spanish club has been one of his suitors, however, Corriere Dello Sport claims his previous history with their city rivals, Real Madrid makes it a difficult operation, and he is now set to ignore their interest.

This has opened the door for Juve to add him to their squad, and the Bianconeri will push on to complete the deal.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria would be a good temporary fix to the departure of Dybala from our team.

He has been in great shape at PSG, and they only allowed him to leave because they have a squad that is packed with quality.

Di Maria knows he can win a few more trophies at Juve, and that should be enough to get him to join the club.