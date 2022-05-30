Di Maria
Transfer News

Juventus gets a boost as Spanish club drops out of race for Argentine

May 30, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Angel di Maria to their squad this summer.

The Argentinian is a free agent after leaving PSG, and he is naturally spoilt for choice of his next club.

After allowing Paulo Dybala to leave, Juve wants to add the former Manchester United man to their squad.

However, they were facing serious competition from Atletico de Madrid for his signature.

The Spanish club has been one of his suitors, however, Corriere Dello Sport claims his previous history with their city rivals, Real Madrid makes it a difficult operation, and he is now set to ignore their interest.

This has opened the door for Juve to add him to their squad, and the Bianconeri will push on to complete the deal.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria would be a good temporary fix to the departure of Dybala from our team.

He has been in great shape at PSG, and they only allowed him to leave because they have a squad that is packed with quality.

Di Maria knows he can win a few more trophies at Juve, and that should be enough to get him to join the club.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

chiesa

Chiesa is working hard to return on schedule for Juventus next season

May 30, 2022
Chiesa vlahovic

Ex-Fiorentina director explains why Chiesa and Vlahovic will do well together

May 30, 2022
Nahuel Molina

Spanish club leading Juventus in the race for Serie A defender

May 30, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.