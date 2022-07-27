Juventus is interested in signing Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino as their search for a new frontman continues.

The Bianconeri want to bring Alvaro Morata back to the club, but they have failed in finding an agreement with Atletico de Madrid.

This means they might have to turn their attention to other targets, and Firmino is a top option.

The Brazilian has been one of the finest players in Europe while on the books of Liverpool.

He has helped the Reds to win several trophies, but the end of his time is near as he has entered the last season of his current deal with them.

Calciomercato.it claims the attacker is open to leaving the Reds, and he welcomes the interest from Juve.

The Bianconeri needs to find an agreement with his present club now to get his signature.

Firmino is one of the finest attackers in the world, and he interprets the false 9 role very well.

He is one reason the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah thrived and scored many goals at Liverpool, before the Senegal star left them this summer.

His experience and influence could be a huge plus for us if he makes a move and joins our squad in this transfer window.