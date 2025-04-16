Juventus have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, as the striker edges closer to an exit from Napoli at the end of the current campaign.

The Nigerian international has long been a target for the Bianconeri and is seen as a natural successor to Dusan Vlahović, who is widely expected to depart the Allianz Stadium during the upcoming transfer window. Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has impressed during his time in Turkey, further reinforcing the belief that he remains among the most promising forwards in world football.

Last summer, Osimhen made clear his intention to leave Napoli in search of a new challenge. However, none of the clubs interested in securing his signature were able to reach an agreement with the Neapolitan side. As a result, the striker was loaned to Galatasaray, a move widely seen as a temporary solution until a permanent transfer could be arranged.

Now, with the season drawing to a close, Juventus are preparing to reignite its efforts to bring Osimhen to Turin. Their interest is further strengthened by the involvement of Cristiano Giuntoli, the club’s current sporting director, who was instrumental in signing the striker for Napoli in the first place. Giuntoli is thought to maintain good relations with Osimhen’s representatives, which could facilitate negotiations.

(Getty Images)

Ideally, Napoli would prefer not to sell to a domestic rival. However, options may be limited. As cited by Florian Plettenberg on X, Galatasaray are interested in making the move permanent but are unable to meet Napoli’s financial demands without significant assistance. This financial constraint may leave Juventus as the most viable destination for the player.

With Osimhen’s desire to compete at the highest level and Juventus potentially in need of a top-class replacement for Vlahović, the conditions may be aligning for a high-profile transfer. While a deal is far from guaranteed, the Bianconeri’s prior relationship with the player and the limited options available to Napoli could work in their favour.

Osimhen’s arrival would represent a major coup for Juventus and offer a significant upgrade in attack, provided they can navigate the complex negotiations that lie ahead.