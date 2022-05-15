Juventus gets a boost as their target wants to stay in Italy

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the Serbian gets prepared to leave Lazio this summer.

He has been their main man in the last few campaigns and he is also arguably their second-best player this term behind Ciro Immobile.

Lazio has protected him for so long, but they seem willing to cash in on the midfielder now.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttojuve claims he is also looking to change clubs. In a boost to Juventus’ chances of adding him to their squad, he wants to remain in Serie A.

This has, however, not made the entire situation easy for the Bianconeri, because the report adds that he would still not leave Lazio cheaply.

It claims the Biancocelesti president, Claudio Lotito, is still demanding around 70m euros for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic has had a good season while Juve midfielders struggled to help them to achieve their goals.

We need to add new bodies to that position in the summer, and he is one of the best we can get.

However, we might struggle to get this transfer sorted if Lazio insists on their asking price.