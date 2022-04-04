Juventus gets a boost as their top competitor gives up signing Premier League man

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Antonio Rudiger in the summer.

The German defender will be a free agent when this campaign ends and several clubs have been looking to add him to their squad.

Leaving Chelsea seems certain now, and Juve had faced serious competition from Barcelona.

The Catalans don’t have so much money to spend on players, so they have been looking for value in the free market agency.

They had been keen on Rudiger, who is one of the finest defenders in the world now, but Tuttomercatoweb claims they have dropped out of the race.

They have turned their attention to other matters, and this gives Juventus a chance to land the former AS Roma man.

Juve FC Says

Signing a free agent can be expensive considering the other demands they will make when you are not paying any transfer fee.

It would usually come down to who offers them the best financial package and Juve can win the race for Rudiger’s signature only if we offer him a good contract.

This is also important because apart from Barca, other clubs are looking to add him to their squad as well.