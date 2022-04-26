Juventus gets a boost as their transfer target wants to change countries if he leaves his present club

Juventus has been handed a transfer boost in their bid to add Gabriel Jesus to their squad in the next transfer window as the Brazilian striker wants to leave the Premier League if he is not at Manchester City.

Jesus has not scored enough goals at City, and reports have tipped them to add Erling Haaland to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

If that happens, the former Palmeiras man is one player that might have to leave the club.

Juventus wants to add him to their squad, and he seems to be a player that Max Allegri admires.

However, reports have claimed Arsenal is also interested in a move for him and moving across cities might be easier than moving across countries for the attacker.

But Tuttojuve claims the only EPL club that Gabriel wants to play for is City, so he would leave the competition if he is not at the Etihad.

This decision means Juve is now one of the favourites to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Gabriel could be a great addition to our squad, and he has shown in recent weeks that he can score goals under the right conditions.

If City decides to cash in on him, we can make him a replacement for Paulo Dybala. He is more accomplished than Nicolo Zaniolo and Giacomo Raspadori, who have also been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.