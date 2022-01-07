Juventus gets a boost as two key Roma players will miss match

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to beat AS Roma when both clubs meet for their second game of 2022.

Juve drew their first game of the year against Napoli, while AC Milan beat Roma.

The match offers both clubs the chance to earn a first win of 2022 and the Bianconeri might feel advantaged by recent development.

Calciomercato.it says Rick Karsdorp and Gianluca Mancini will miss the match after both saw red in Roma’s defeat at Milan.

It means Jose Mourinho would miss two key players and will have to make changes to his team.

Juve FC Says

This is one more reason Juve should earn all the points from this encounter, but that would be easier said than done.

The Bianconeri also had a good chance of beating Napoli who also missed several key players.

But that never happened, and the Partenopei looked the likelier side to earn all the points.

In the first half of this season, Juve fans had little to hope for when their team played and that should change this year.

Beating Roma would help us stay closer to the top four, but more dropped points will push us further away.