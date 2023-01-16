Juventus gets a boost as Vlahovic and Pogba returns to full training

Juventus has been handed a major boost after Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic returned to full training, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

Max Allegri added Pogba to his group in the summer and considered the Frenchman an acquisition that would help his side hit top form again.

However, the World Cup winner was injured in pre-season and still hasn’t made a competitive debut for the Bianconeri this term.

He suffered several setbacks in his recovery, but things are better now, with the report revealing he is now a part of the group training and hopes to be involved in their next league game.

Vlahovic has struggled with different fitness problems and hasn’t played for the clubs since before the World Cup.

However, the Serbian is now back in full training as well, handing the black and whites a major boost ahead of their remaining matches of the season.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic and Pogba are two of the most valuable players in our squad so it has been very sad not to be able to use them.

Now they are back, we can be sure we will be able to call on them to help win some matches before the term finishes.