Juventus gets a boost with a key defender ready to face Cagliari

Juventus has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Cagliari, with Leonardo Bonucci ready to return from injury.

The defender has missed a number of matches for club and country, and he has watched games from the sidelines in the last month.

However, the Bianconeri chose not to rush him back, and they will now benefit from a very fit Bonucci in the last weeks of the league season.

Il Bianconero claims he was a part of the club’s full training session today as they prepare for their match against Cagliari at the weekend.

It would be an important fixture for the Bianconeri, who need to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan the last time out.

The report claims he could start the match alongside the ever-impressive Matthijs de Ligt at the heart of the Juventus defence.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is one of our most important players, and you could say with him on the team, we wouldn’t have lost some of our matches.

We have missed his influence on the pitch in the last few weeks, and he probably would have been helpful to the Italian national team in their failed effort to qualify for Qatar 2022.