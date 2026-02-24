Juventus have made a breakthrough in negotiations to retain Weston McKennie beyond the current term. The American is among several senior figures who could depart as free agents at the end of the season, yet he remains too important to the Old Lady to lose without a fight.

McKennie has come close to leaving the club on multiple occasions in recent years. However, each time he has remained in Turin and gone on to demonstrate his value to every manager Juventus have appointed since 2020. His adaptability has been particularly notable, enabling him to fulfil a variety of tactical roles with assurance and commitment.

Versatility Valued by Spalletti

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile players in the Juventus squad, McKennie performs each assignment as though it were his natural position. This flexibility has contributed significantly to the regular game time he has enjoyed under Luciano Spalletti, who is expected to remain at the club beyond this season.

Maintaining harmony within the squad will be essential if Juventus are to build continuity. Should the club wish to keep the manager satisfied and competitive, retaining players capable of executing his tactical demands is vital. McKennie’s work rate, intelligence and willingness to adapt make him a key component in that regard.

Weston McKennie and Wesley (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Agreement Reached on Contract Extension

The midfielder is also keen to remain in Turin, where he has now lived for six years and feels settled both professionally and personally. Stability appears to be a mutual objective for player and club alike.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus have now reached an agreement with McKennie over a long-term contract extension. The report indicates that the club are pleased to have secured the future of one of their most dependable performers. The development represents a significant step towards preserving squad stability as Juventus looks ahead to the coming seasons.