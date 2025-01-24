Juventus was very close to securing an agreement to sign Jean Clair-Todibo in the summer, but West Ham ended up beating them to his signature. However, they now have a chance to sign him this month, as the French defender is eager to leave England after just six months in London.

Todibo is one of the players that Juventus manager Thiago Motta believes could be a key piece in building his squad, and he remains interested in making a move for him. The 25-year-old has not enjoyed his time at West Ham as he had hoped and is now considering a move away from the Premier League club.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is once again contemplating reigniting their interest in Todibo’s signature. The Bianconeri have struggled to land other defensive targets, so the possibility of bringing in Todibo could offer a solution.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

On paper, Todibo would be a solid addition to Juventus’ squad, but the question remains whether West Ham will agree to terminate his loan deal and allow him to secure a move to Turin. The defender has found it difficult to adapt to the Premier League, but there could still be potential for him to perform at a higher level in Italy.

However, the question remains: why should Juventus pursue a player who has struggled in England? Juventus needs to focus on signing players who can come in and make an immediate impact, as they aim for a strong second half of the season. The club cannot afford to take unnecessary risks, especially when aiming to improve their squad for the future.

As Juventus looks to strengthen their squad, any new signings must be capable of immediately improving the team. Todibo’s potential remains uncertain, but if he can adapt quickly to Juventus’ style, he might yet prove to be a valuable asset for the remainder of the season.