Juventus gets a clearer picture of what needs to be done to land target

Manuel Locatelli is one player that would certainly join Juventus in the summer if a deal can be agreed on.

He is one of a few top Italian young talents that have been impressing in Serie A and the Bianconeri want him on their books.

They will overhaul their current team in the summer after a poor campaign that has seen them reach a new low.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says the midfielder is still firmly in Juve’s summer plans and they know Sassuolo’s asking price.

The Green and Black have valued him at 40m euros and the Bianconeri has now devised another means to meet that valuation.

The report says Juve will add Nicolò Fagioli as a sweetener in the move, as they also attempt to find the youngster a home where he can develop his game.

It didn’t say if he would join Sassuolo permanently in exchange or it would be a loan move for the next few seasons.

Juve’s current midfield has been one of the poorest they have had in several years and it is only right that they overhaul it sooner rather than later.

Apart from Locatelli, they have also targeted the likes of Rodrigo de Paul and some of their current options are expected to leave Turin as well.