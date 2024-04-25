Juventus has been handed a fitness boost as they prepare for their game against AC Milan this weekend.

The Bianconeri are currently five points behind Milan in the league table and are eager to secure a win to close the gap.

Juve also risks falling behind Bologna in the table if they lose this fixture, as only two points separate them from Thiago Motta’s men.

With only five games remaining, Juventus needs to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, and consistency is key.

Milan will be tough opponents, and Juventus needs all the support it can get regarding the fitness of its players.

According to Calciomercato, there is good news as Moise Kean is now fit again and participated in the team’s latest full training session.

The striker had been injured and was a doubt for the game, but he is back and will hope to score his first goal of the season against Milan.

Juve FC Says

Kean has been poor in this campaign, but having him in the squad means we have options that can help us win the game.

This could become the fixture that he eventually breaks his goal drought and performs well for us.