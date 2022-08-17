Juventus has been handed a fitness boost ahead of their league game against Sampdoria.

The Bianconeri will face La Samp hoping to build on the win against Sassuolo in their first league game of the season.

They know they must keep winning, and that will require keeping their key men fit for as long as possible.

Juve lost Angel di Maria to an abductor problem in their game against the Black and Greens.

Denis Zakaria was also limping before the match ended, and it seems he has also suffered an injury.

However, a report on Il Bianconero has revealed that he didn’t have any big issue and would feature in the next game.

Juve FC Says

After losing Paul Pogba to injury and Aaron Ramsey to a permanent transfer, Juve would not want another injury among their midfield options.

Zakaria has not done badly since he moved to the club in January, and we expect him to have a good first full season at the club.

Thankfully, his injury is not serious. Now he needs to begin showing the top-level performance we need to achieve success.

When Pogba returns to the starting XI, we expect him to remain in the team and partner with the Frenchman.