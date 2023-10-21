Chiesa had been sidelined due to injury just before their last match, and he was unable to join the Italian national team during the international break, despite initially being called up.

The Italian star has been in excellent form this season when he played for Juventus, making him one of their key players.

While Dusan Vlahovic had already returned to group training earlier in the week, Chiesa had been training alone, away from the rest of the team.

However, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the Euro 2020 winner has now joined the latest group training session, indicating that he is ready for action this weekend.

It remains to be seen whether he will start the game, but his participation in the training session suggests that he is very likely to at least be on the bench.