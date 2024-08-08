Juventus is speaking to multiple players and looking to end the summer transfer window in style.

The Bianconeri have impressed since the beginning of the transfer window, but their summer business is far from over.

Thiago Motta is preparing for the new term with a small squad after the Bianconeri made several players redundant and asked them to leave.

One area they are keen to strengthen is their attack, and they want to add a new winger to their squad if possible.

Several wingers are on their shopping list, and Galeno seems to have become the top target after Juve walked away from talks to sign Karim Adeyemi.

Some of the top European clubs want the FC Porto star, but he seems open to moving to Turin.

Juve has taken advantage of that desire to strike an agreement on personal terms, with Tuttomercatoweb revealing that the winger has agreed to earn 3 million euros per season in net wages.

This is double what he currently makes, and Juve and Porto just need to find an agreement for him to complete the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Galeno has had a good time at FC Porto and now is the time for him to move to a much bigger club.