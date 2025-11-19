Juventus has received a significant fitness boost ahead of their upcoming match against Fiorentina this weekend. Both teams are currently managing fitness concerns, and ensuring the squad is in optimal condition for the match will be a priority for both sets of players. Juventus will be looking to secure a win, although Fiorentina may feel a greater urgency given their precarious position and the risk of relegation should victories not come soon.

The Bianconeri have recently had their first extended period without matches under the guidance of newly appointed Luciano Spalletti, providing the coach with an opportunity to assess his squad and potentially adjust the tactical system currently in use. With the international break now concluded, several players will return refreshed, and the return of a key injured player adds further options to Spalletti’s lineup.

Lloyd Kelly Returns to Full Fitness

As reported by Tuttojuve, defender Lloyd Kelly has completed his individual training programme without any complications and is now fit to return to full training with the team. This marks a crucial development for Juventus, as Kelly’s reintegration into collective sessions ensures he will be ready to play against Fiorentina at the weekend. The defender’s return strengthens the squad and provides Spalletti with greater flexibility in preparing his defensive setup.

Kelly’s fitness is particularly important for Juventus as they seek to maintain defensive stability and consistency. His ability to participate fully in training allows the coaching staff to plan with greater certainty, ensuring that all tactical options are available when the match begins. Given the competitive nature of the fixture, having key players fit and ready to perform will be essential.

Lloyd Kelly (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Crucial Encounter for Both Sides

The match presents a significant challenge for Juventus, as Fiorentina will be equally motivated to claim victory. With both teams aware of the high stakes, the encounter is likely to test the men in black and white physically and mentally. Securing three points will be vital for Juventus as they look to continue their campaign on a positive trajectory, while Fiorentina will aim to respond to the threat of relegation by gaining crucial points.

Overall, the return of Kelly and the post-international break freshness of the squad provide Juventus with an opportunity to approach the match with increased confidence. Spalletti will be able to utilise a fuller squad, reinforcing both defensive and attacking options as the Bianconeri prepare for this pivotal Serie A fixture.