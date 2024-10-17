Juventus has received a timely boost ahead of their crucial Serie A clash with Lazio this weekend, as Timothy Weah returns to full training following a spell on the sidelines. The American winger has struggled with injuries throughout the season and was forced to miss the last three matches. However, the international break provided him an opportunity to recover, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, Weah is now fit and training with the rest of the squad.

Injuries have plagued Juventus this season, with several key players missing at different stages. As the Bianconeri prepare to face a strong Lazio side, they will be without important contributors like Nicolas Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners, both sidelined due to injuries. Adding to the challenge, Francisco Conceicao is unavailable through suspension, making Weah’s return all the more significant.

Thiago Motta will be eager to see if Weah is match-fit and capable of playing a full 90 minutes, as the winger has found it difficult to finish games since the beginning of the campaign. Nonetheless, his return comes at a crucial time for Juventus, who need all the depth they can get, especially with a growing list of absentees. Weah’s pace and ability to stretch defences could be valuable assets for the Bianconeri as they aim to secure three points against Lazio.

The match against Lazio is a significant test, as both teams are in the hunt for a top-four finish, with just a few points separating them. Having Weah available not only boosts Juventus’ attacking options but also adds versatility, as he can play on either wing or adapt to different roles in Motta’s system. His presence will be crucial in providing additional support to Dusan Vlahovic up front, potentially making a difference in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter.

With Juventus facing a tricky period of the season, Weah’s return could not have come at a better time, offering hope that the team can navigate through this stretch despite their injury challenges.