Juventus gets a minor boost as one Napoli star will miss their match next month

Juventus has been handed a minor boost in their bid to earn all the three points when they face Napoli next month.

Juve has closed the gap between both clubs to just five points now and would be keen to reduce it further by securing a win in the fixture.

Napoli has been on a downward spiral for much of the last few months after starting this campaign strongly.

They would need all the players they can get to beat Juve, but Calciomercato says Mario Rui’s yellow card against Spezia last night means he is now suspended for the match against the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Only the three points would do for Juventus in the game against Napoli and we will need all the help we can get.

Napoli has been weakened by injuries and the poor form of some key players. Rui’s absence would make them a more vulnerable opponent to face.

However, he isn’t the only important player at the club, and Juve cannot dwell too much on his absence.

The Bianconeri has to prepare to hurt them if he plays or not because his replacement could perform even better than the former AS Roma man.