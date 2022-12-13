Juventus gets a minor transfer boost as Arthur closes in on a Liverpool return

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to make some money from the sale of Arthur Melo as the Brazilian closes in on a return to full fitness.

Arthur struggled with injuries in Turin and moved to Liverpool on loan at the start of this season, hoping he can get the playing time he needs, but his fitness problems have followed him to England.

The Reds can make the move permanent for a fee, but Arthur was injured after playing less than 20 minutes for them and has been out for some time.

As he spends time on the sidelines, it seemed Juve must prepare to have him back at the club again, however, a report on Football Italia reveals he is now close to returning to action.

The report reveals the midfielder has been working hard to get back to full fitness and he is ahead of schedule, which could see him back in action next month.

Juve FC Says

If Arthur returns to fitness, stays fit and does well in the second half of the season, we could cash in on him for a very good fee.

The midfielder still has time to become a top player and we expect him to deliver top-level performances for the Reds if they pick him to start games in the second half of this season.