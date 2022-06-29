Juventus gets a no after tabling 15m euros for La Liga player

Juventus has taken their search for a new forward to La Liga, but their attempt to land another player has been unsuccessful.

The Bianconeri have lost Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata might not return to the club at the end of this transfer window.

These two departures mean they must strengthen the group to achieve any sort of success.

Angel di Maria is reportedly close to agreeing to terms of a deal with them, but he is not the only attacker that might join them before this transfer window closes.

Tuttojuve reports that Max Allegri’s side is also interested in a move for Enes Unal of Getafe and they have made an approach to sign the Turkey international.

The report claims the Bianconeri offered 15m euros, but it has been turned down by the La Liga side who wants more money.

It is a setback to their efforts, but they might still return to sign him with a much better offer.

Juve FC Says

Unal is one of the finest attackers in La Liga and he could continue doing exploits if he moves to Juve.

At 25, there is more to come from him and a move to the Allianz Stadium could unlock some of his best abilities.

Hopefully, we can return with an improved offer that meets Getafe’s requirements.