Juventus gets a transfer blow as target claims he is happy at his present club

May 8, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Leandro Paredes has dealt Juventus a transfer blow by insisting he is happy at PSG and doesn’t know where rumours of him leaving come from.

The Argentinian is in a star-studded PSG team and he is not getting enough playing time.

Juve wants to bring him back to Serie A and you would expect him to be happy about a return to the competition and a club like the Bianconeri where he would play more often.

However, he is happy with life in France. In a recent interview, he insisted that he is not considering leaving PSG at the moment.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I’m happy in Paris. I hope to stay there for a long time. I don’t know where the rumours about the departure are coming from. I talked to the coach and the directors. Everything is clear. We are all happy. I don’t know why they talk about it”

Juve FC Says

Considering he is still on the books of PSG, we don’t expect him to say he is unhappy at the Ligue 1 club.

But he is not one of their indispensable players and they might be happy to offload him at the end of this season for the right price.

