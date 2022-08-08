Juventus has been handed a transfer blow in their bid to add Renan Lodi to their squad in this transfer window.

The left-back has been identified as the ideal target to replace Alex Sandro in the Bianconeri lineup.

The slow decline of Sandro’s performances has not impressed Juve and they want to buy a new left-back soon.

Reports have linked several names with a transfer to the Emirates, but Lodi is one of the leading targets.

The Atletico Madrid man is one of European football’s recognisable names and Juve had been hopeful he would be allowed to leave.

However, Calciomercato reports that he met with Atleti recently and they concluded that he would remain an important part of their team, so he is not for sale, at least for now.

Juve FC Says

We need to replace Sandro because he is not getting better. He is getting worse almost every time he steps on the pitch and that must change.

It is hard to trust him to improve his performance, so it is much better to allow him to leave for the right price.

Even if no one emerges to sign him, we can bring in a proper replacement and push him down the pecking order.