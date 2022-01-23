Juventus gets a transfer boost after target dropped from squad

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Ousmane Dembele after he was dropped from the Barcelona first team.

The Frenchman is having a contract standoff with the Catalans, and they have asked him to leave the club.

The attacker has under six months left on his current deal, and he wants to run down his contract at Camp Nou.

After spending so much money to sign him in 2017, the Spaniards want to avoid the embarrassment of losing him for nothing at such a young age.

However, it seems the injury-prone former Borussia Dortmund ace has no problems with remaining at the club until the end of the season.

Calciomercato is now delivering an update that might be good news for the Bianconeri.

The report claims that Barcelona has dropped him from their squad to face Alaves.

This is a clear sign the club is moving on without him in the picture.

Juve FC Says

Dembele is a talented player, but he is high-risk recruitment at the moment.

This is because he is rarely fit and he also has disciplinary problems which could pose an issue for Juventus in the long run.

We already have a good number of injury-prone and underperforming players and it makes no sense to add Dembele to that list.