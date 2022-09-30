Juventus gets a tremendous boost as four players return to full training today

Juventus has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Bologna this weekend after some of their key players returned to training.

The Bianconeri have had a tough season, and the game is a must-win for them.

One reason they have struggled is that Max Allegri is constantly changing his starting XI because of injuries to his first-team stars.

The international break has offered several of them the chance to recover, and there is positive news in that regard.

A report on Football Italia reveals Fabio Miretti, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot and Alex Sandro, all trained with the team fully today as they prepare for their next game.

Juve FC Says

We can achieve more if we have a fully-fit squad, and this news will delight most of the club’s fanbase.

It means we can field a team that should earn all the points against Thiago Motta’s men.

It will be a tough game, but we have the squad with the highest quality, and there would hardly be an excuse if we don’t win.

However, if we earn all the points, it would fill our players with confidence ahead of our other matches this month, especially in Europe.