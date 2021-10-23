Juventus gets an additional boost for Inter Milan match

To win a match like a fixture against reigning Italian champions, Inter Milan, you need your best players and Juventus has been handed a boost with one of their stars returning to the fold.

The Bianconeri have confirmed that Adrien Rabiot is now available to return to action after he tested negative for covid-19.

A club statement on its website reads: “Adrien Rabiot carried out the control with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19 . The examination gave a negative result. The player is therefore cured and no longer subjected to home isolation”

Rabiot’s return would be a major boost for the Bianconeri and if he plays the match against Inter, he will be eager to impress.

This is because the Frenchman has been resting since the last international break and he missed their match against AS Roma and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

If he is match fit, then he would be fresh for the fixture and would provide more energy for the Bianconeri in the game.

Arthur is another midfielder that Max Allegri has available after an injury layoff.

It remains unclear if he would start the match against Inter Milan tomorrow, but he remains one of the best players at Juventus and would provide much-needed creativity to the team now that he is back.