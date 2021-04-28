Juventus gets an injury boost as star man set to return

After missing the games against Parma and Fiorentina, Federico Chiesa could start Juventus’ match against Udinese on Sunday, according to a report.

The attacker has been one of the club’s most productive players in this campaign after joining them from Fiorentina in the summer.

His presence in the game against his parent side will probably have helped the Bianconeri get all the points from the match, but he missed it.

He has been so important to Andrea Pirlo in this campaign and the embattled manager will be happy with his return.

Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia says he has recovered from the hamstring issue on his left thigh to become available for selection again.

He will join the rest of the squad at an important time of the season as they try to salvage their campaign by ending it inside the top four.

Juve is currently 4th on the league table, but they have the same points as Milan, and Napoli, while Atalanta is just two points ahead of them.

Lazio is also not so far away and it means Juve has to win their remaining games of the campaign because one slip up from them could see other teams kick them out of the top four.