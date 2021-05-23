Juventus gets Antoinne Greizmann boost as he edges closer to Barcelona exit

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Antoine Griezmann this summer as Barcelona starts the overhauling of their squad.

Barca’s inconsistency made them miss out on winning La Liga this season and they will now look to bolster their squad before next season.

The Catalans are already closing in on the signing of Sergio Aguero and they are also favourites to sign Memphis Depay on a free transfer from Lyon.

If both players join, there would be more competition for places in their attack and this has made Griezmann dispensable.

The Frenchman has spent two seasons with the Catalans, but he hasn’t exactly reached the heights they expected of him when he joined them initially.

This could be his last season with them and Todofichajes says Barca’s recent transfer activities push him closer to the exit door.

Juve needs a new striker and would be in the market for one in the summer, Griezmann will be a fine addition to their squad.

They could lose Cristiano Ronaldo when the transfer window reopens and the report says Griezmann will be brought in as a replacement.

Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala have uncertain Juve futures too. If they also leave Juve might sign more than one top attacker.